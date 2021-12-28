Jackson Friedman’s 2021 in Review
Our Associate Editor’s Favorite Stories of the Year
From a window-washing Elvis to pickleball-fueled feuds and Dormzilla dustups, here’s a hodgepodge of highlights from 2021.
‘El Voz’ Has Left the Building | Nick Welsh
A downtown window washer and Elvis tribute performer says goodbye.
Architect Resigns in Protest over UCSB Mega-Dorm | Tyler Hayden
He criticizes Munger Hall as “a social and psychological experiment” with unknown consequences.
Santa Barbara’s Very Own Rosie the Riveter | Eric Hvolboll
Women’s History Month is the perfect time to introduce Harriette Rees Azlein.
Santa Barbara’s Sal Perez: WWII Vet, Family Man, Tequila Lover | Camille Garcia
The 102-year-old has many stories to tell.
The Lunar Rover’s 50th Anniversary and Its Goleta Roots | Ryan P. Cruz
How the “moon buggy” was developed by local engineers during the Space Race.
Santa Barbara’s Not-So-Secret Racist Olympic History | Nick Welsh
How Avery Brundage and a pickleball court are loosely related.
Wheels Up: Santa Barbara’s Wheelie Generation | Ryan P. Cruz
City teens find a positive physical outlet during the pandemic.
An Oral History of Popsicko | S.W. Lauden
Santa Barbara’s ’90s alt-rockers left a legacy, releasing a digital single for the first time.
Santa Barbara Artist DJ Javier Draws His Dream World | Ricky Barajas
The illustrator and surfer uses his art to address social inequalities and build better communities.
Would Ewe Rather Be a Lamb or a Lemming? | Nick Welsh
In the war of words and rhetoric raging over COVID, this stuff matters.
Until We Meet Again | Sonia Nikolaus
In the ICU: chaos, despair, rays of hope, and a final phone call.
