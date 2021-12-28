Year in Review Jackson Friedman’s 2021 in Review Our Associate Editor’s Favorite Stories of the Year

From a window-washing Elvis to pickleball-fueled feuds and Dormzilla dustups, here’s a hodgepodge of highlights from 2021.

‘El Voz’ Has Left the Building | Nick Welsh

A downtown window washer and Elvis tribute performer says goodbye.

Architect Resigns in Protest over UCSB Mega-Dorm | Tyler Hayden

He criticizes Munger Hall as “a social and psychological experiment” with unknown consequences.

Santa Barbara’s Very Own Rosie the Riveter | Eric Hvolboll

Women’s History Month is the perfect time to introduce Harriette Rees Azlein.

Santa Barbara’s Sal Perez: WWII Vet, Family Man, Tequila Lover | Camille Garcia

The 102-year-old has many stories to tell.

The Lunar Rover’s 50th Anniversary and Its Goleta Roots | Ryan P. Cruz

How the “moon buggy” was developed by local engineers during the Space Race.

Santa Barbara’s Not-So-Secret Racist Olympic History | Nick Welsh

How Avery Brundage and a pickleball court are loosely related.

Wheels Up: Santa Barbara’s Wheelie Generation | Ryan P. Cruz

City teens find a positive physical outlet during the pandemic.

An Oral History of Popsicko | S.W. Lauden

Santa Barbara’s ’90s alt-rockers left a legacy, releasing a digital single for the first time.

Santa Barbara Artist DJ Javier Draws His Dream World | Ricky Barajas

The illustrator and surfer uses his art to address social inequalities and build better communities.

Would Ewe Rather Be a Lamb or a Lemming? | Nick Welsh

In the war of words and rhetoric raging over COVID, this stuff matters.

Until We Meet Again | Sonia Nikolaus

In the ICU: chaos, despair, rays of hope, and a final phone call.

