Santa Barbara Symphony Reschedules This Weekend's Fandango Picante Performances

(January 12, 2022) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced that this weekend’s Fandango Picante performances featuring violin superstar Anne Akiko Meyers will be rescheduled, due to COVID.

The performances, originally scheduled for January 15 at 7:30 pm and January 16 at 3 pm, have been rescheduled to Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:00 pm and Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm at The Granada Theatre.

Current ticket holders’ tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates. For patrons who are unable to attend on the rescheduled date, tickets may be exchanged for any remaining monthly concerts this season, donated back to the Symphony or be fully refunded. For customer service, subscribers may call the Symphony office directly at (805) 898-9386 and those with single tickets are to contact the Granada Box Office at (805) 899-2222.

“The decision to reschedule was made out of an abundance of caution given the widespread surge of COVID 19 cases and the high transmissibility of the current Omicron variant within the local community, ” said President & CEO Kathryn R Martin. “As a local producer, there are hundreds of people in our care – in addition to our audiences. The musicians, the union, Symphony staff, technical crew at The Granada Theatre, our volunteers, the community musician housing hosts, Anne Akiko Meyers, and our Board of Directors all look forward to experiencing Fandango Picante with Santa Barbara in the spring!”

About The Symphony

A professional orchestra founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra, the Santa Barbara Symphony is consistently lauded for its innovation, artistic excellence, commitment to delivering dynamic music education programs, and is widely recognized as one of the region’s premier cultural institutions. Under the artistic leadership of charismatic Israeli conductor and Santa Barbara resident, Nir Kabaretti, since his appointment in 2006, the Symphony is one of the few orchestras in the nation who found ways to bring the orchestra together for a full season of live broadcasts. Its mission of bringing joy, engagement, and connection to the community was amplified during the pandemic, when it was needed the most. As the only music education program tied to a Symphony orchestra in the region, Its award-winning programs serve more than 10,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year. For additional information, visit TheSymphony.org.

