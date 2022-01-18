Announcement NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Draft Management Plan for Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary

Two virtual public comment meetings to be held on Jan. 18 and 27, 2022

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is revising the management plan for Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. A draft management plan has been released and the public can comment through February 24 on the priorities and strategies described for managing the sanctuary over the next 5-10 years. Comments may be submitted online, by mail, or in person at virtual public comment meetings.

Periodic review of the sanctuary’s management plan ensures that management actions effectively address current and emerging issues and protect sanctuary resources. Public engagement is central to NOAA’s community-based approach to managing national marine sanctuaries, and agency partnerships and collaborations are critical to meeting sanctuary goals.

WHAT:

Public comment period through Feb. 24, 2022 to solicit input on the Draft Management Plan and Draft Environmental Assessment for NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

WHEN and WHERE:

How to comment (through Feb 24, 2022)

Be Heard at Virtual Public Comment Meetings:

Submit Written Comments Online:

Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov. Use docket number NOAA-NOS-2019-0110

Send Written Comments By Mail:

Attn: Public Comment

NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary

UCSB Ocean Science Education Building 514

Santa Barbara, CA 93106

For more information, visit www.channelislands.noaa.gov.

Link to Management Plan Revision webpage: https://channelislands.noaa.gov/manage/plan/revision.html

