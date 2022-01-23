Adoptable Pets Titus, Dozer, Cody and Rocket

Titus

This little 2-3 year old Chihuahua mix is fun and loving, but seems to do better with females. This little guy was rescued from the streets where he was abandoned to fend for himself. He does well with other dogs, and overall has a very happy disposition. He needs a home that will give him love and patience.

Dozer

This adorable 3 month old Boston Terrier mix is full of puppy energy but loves a good cuddle when it’s time to wind down. He is very curious and smart. Dozer is crate trained and learning to go potty outside. He will grow to 20-30 pounds.

Cody

This little guy is a very loving and affectionate 3 month old Terrier mix. He is just as happy playing with other dogs as he is playing with his toys alone. He is very curious and smart. He can use a doggie door, is almost potty trained and sleeps all night in his crate. He loves curling up next to you on the couch for a good nap.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-catstolearn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neuteredand chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

Rocket

Rocket is a three-year-old white and black male cat. He is currently on a diet until he gets to a healthier weight, but he is full of love and full of personality. Rocket can often be found running around the shelter looking for a comfortable box, comfortable lap, or comfortable perch.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

