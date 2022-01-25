Announcement “Grass Roots” at The Farmacy Raises over $10k for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Local cannabis brands — Autumn Brands, Pacific Stone Brand and Glass House Farms — dedicate 5 percent of December sales to battling food insecurity



Santa Barbara, Calif. (January 24, 2021) — The local cannabis industry raised over $10k to fight food insecurity in Santa Barbara County during a holiday fundraiser hosted by The Farmacy. The month-long “Grass Roots” campaign in December 2021, directed holiday shoppers to purchase local brands in order to give back 5 percent of purchases to The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Sales of Autumn Brands, Pacific Stone Brand and Glass House Farms — all CARP Growers member farms in Carpinteria Valley — contributed to the $10,192 donation that was matched by The Farmacy.



This is the third straight year that local customers at The Farmacy chose local cannabis brands for a local cause. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County serves 1-in-4 residents through 300 programs and partnerships across the county.



“We work so hard to raise not only funds but to raise awareness about food insecurity in our region,” said Nathalie Keller, Associate Development Director for SB County Foodbank. “Partners like The Farmacy and CARP Growers lead to greater food availability and distribution through fundraising and greater awareness when local customers can learn about our programs and get involved with what The Foodbank does in Santa Barbara County.”



The Farmacy is Santa Barbara’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary and is part of Glass House Group, which operates Glass House Farms in Carpinteria.



“Cannabis consumers are compassionate by nature. At The Farmacy, they’ve chosen local brands for the last three years in order to give back and help those in need,” said Graham Farrar, President of Glass House Group. “Hard-working organizations like The Foodbank are easy partners to work with because we can see their impacts all over the county.”



CARP Growers, the nonprofit cannabis farmers group in Carpinteria Valley, has 10 member farms all committed to strict best management practices and building partnerships with community-serving nonprofits.



The Farmacy and CARP Growers members collaborated last year during the holidays to raise over $10,000 for Freedom Warming Centers of Santa Barbara County.



CARP Growers President Autumn Shelton, co-owner of Autumn Brands, said, “Our member farms all grow cannabis for a statewide market, but our hearts and operations are right here in Santa Barbara County, where we are dedicated to growing some of the best cannabis in the state in the most responsible way we can.”



About CARP Growers – An association of 10 member farms, CARP Growers was established in 2018 to set best farming practices among cannabis farms in Carpinteria Valley and to lead by example among cannabis farmers throughout the state. Members adhere to strict membership requirements and commit membership dues to community causes. Find more at carpgrowers.org.



About The Farmacy of Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary opened in August 2019. The Farmacy of Santa Barbara, 128 W. Mission Street, prides itself on supporting local products and local values. Find more at thefarmacysb.com.



About The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County – Serving 1-in-4 Santa Barbara County residents, The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County efficiently distributes food to the food insecure in order to move the community from hunger to health. Find more at foodbanksbc.org/.

