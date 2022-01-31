Real Estate SBAOR Young Professionals Spread Cheer

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® chapter of the Young Professional Network collaborated with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation last week to create bouquets of flowers for families with children suffering from cancer.

On January 24, Young Professional Network volunteers Stephen MacFarlane, Mia Wamsley, Marisa Holly, Alyssa Jones, and Jordan Angel gathered at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation office and set up a bouquet creation station in the courtyard, using flowers that were donated by Trader Joes.

The bouquets were delivered to local families as part of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s “Help for the Heart” program. The program is one of the ways that the organization strives to address each family’s mental and emotional well-being as they navigate the many challenges associated with pediatric cancer.

“Stress, depression, and anxiety are common side effect of treatment, as families keep up with countless medical appointments, bills, and the pain of watching their child fight for their life when they should be enjoying their childhood,” said Brittany Avila Wazny, TBCF’s senior development director.

Additionally, TBCF offers a Financial Assistance Program to help qualifying families lessen the financial burden of pediatric cancer, as well as an Educational Advocacy Program, where children in treatment and their siblings can receive free tutoring to keep up in school and a neuropsychological test for the child after treatment to assess how treatment will affect their future learning.

The SBAOR Young Professional Network is focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of REALTOR® professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details

Add to Favorites