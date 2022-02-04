Letters Why I Support Laura Capps

I met Laura Capps a few years ago, when I was actively advocating for sustainability in schools. Soon after we met, Laura invited me to join the sustainability committee in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and we worked as a team to brainstorm ways to improve the sustainability measures inside K-12 schools. Under her leadership, K-12 schools in Santa Barbara are moving forward with solar panels and onsite battery storage, which will allow schools to operate even when there are power shortages. Thanks to her, our school facilities will be future ready.

Besides her dedication to environmental causes, I have been impressed with Laura’s ability to bring people together, her kindness, and her integrity. She is quick to action and is not afraid of challenges. I support Laura Capps for the Santa Barbara County Supervisor, and I hope you will too.

Add to Favorites