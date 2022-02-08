Announcement Six Free Senior Days at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Offered for Seniors Aged 60 and Older, Beginning on Wednesday, February 23

Santa Barbara, Calif. – February 4, 2022 – For the seventh year in a row, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden offers free admission days to seniors aged 60 and older. For Senior Days, the Garden also offers seasonal programming such as docent tours, native plant talks, live acoustic music, and more.

Senior Days are held on six Wednesdays beginning on February 23 and continuing April 20, June 15, August 17, October 19, and December 14.

Garden hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

One of the highlights of 2022 is the opening of the Garden’s newest project, the Backcountry, in June. Encompassing over 4-acres west of Mission Creek, it features inviting and distinct areas designed to inspire unstructured, self-directed nature experiences. The space is designed for all ages to enjoy and includes new hiking trails, overlooks, and seating areas.

Last year, nearly 1,000 seniors participated in Senior Days, which are made possible by Welch Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, the sponsor since 2015. For questions about Senior Days, please visit https://www.sbbg.org/classes-events or call (805) 682-4726, ext. 103.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden:

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 5 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, seed bank, research labs, library, and a public native plant nursery. Visit www.sbbg.org.

