Adoptable Pets Ryan, Koda, Cerci, and Clove Kitty and Pups Need a Home!

Ryan

Ryan | Credit: Courtesy

Ryan is a 9-month-old gray and white male cat. He is full of energy and loves to run around the shelter playing with other cats and the supervising staff, as well as entertaining visitors. When he’s in the mood, he’s also a lover, offering plenty of purrs in exchange for chin rubs and nose scratches.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Koda

This handsome guy is a 10-week-old Cattle Dog mix. He is expected to be about 40-60 pounds when he is done growing. Koda is smart and very energetic. He needs a family who will keep him active and engaged. He would do well with an older dog, who can help show him the ropes and teach him manners.

Cerci

Cerci | Credit: Courtesy

This German Shepherd mix is a real gem. She loves being held and cuddled. She is energetic and agile, with puppy energy. She loves a good game of tug and chase.

Clove

This little lady looks very different from her sister. She is showing more of her Bassett breed and has short legs. But very much like her sister, she is very loving and social. She is full of puppy energy, but her favorite thing is to lay at your feet for a good belly rub.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable and loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us: sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites