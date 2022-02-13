Letters The Spirit of Gary K. Hart

Few individuals can deeply impact another, and Gary Hart was one of those people. Nick Welsh, so eloquently, stated in his piece on Gary, the man that he was and how he chose to carry himself for the benefit of the community.

Gary Hart was smart and genuinely willing to hear his constituents’ concerns. He spoke his mind and said it like it was.

We need more people like Gary who can speak to issues impacting the community and working for the betterment of the people; and he did so when he represented Santa Barbara.

He will be greatly missed; yet those of us who were around in the Gary K. Hart days will always remember his engaging spirit.

