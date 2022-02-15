Education SBCC to Distribute $7 Million in CARES Act to Students Applications for Stimulus Grants Close on February 17

This story first appeared at The Channels.

The federal government has allotted around $7 million to City College due to the effects of COVID-19. This money will be divided into sums of $1,000 to $3,000 and will be directly distributed to students through the CARES/HEERF Emergency Grants.

The application period closes on February 17 at 12 p.m. If the grant is received, it can be found in the financial aid section of the student’s account on Pipeline.

This is the fourth round of federal funding being given to students. According to City College, more than $8 million has been distributed to almost 5,000 students since the start of the pandemic.

Students who are enrolled in a minimum of three credits are eligible for this grant. The grants will be given out until all funds are exhausted. Any non-credit students may monitor their school email account and City College’s social media pages for announcements on when to apply.

“All students should apply for these monies if they have been affected by the COVID pandemic. There are no strings attached. Just fill out a quick application and you will get the help you need.” Said Maureen Goldberg, director of financial aid at SBCC.

According to an email sent on February 4 with information on the grant, this stimulus bill was created to help students who have been negatively affected by COVID.

To apply, students can check City College’s Emergency Grants website, and questions may be sent to caresact@sbcc.edu.

