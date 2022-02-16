Announcement Vaccine Clinic in Goleta Old Town this Friday, February 18

The Santa Barbra County Office of Education, along with several collaborative partners, is holding a vaccine clinic in Old Town Goleta this Friday, February 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Community West Bank parking lot (5827 Hollister Ave). COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5+ will be available along with flu shots and free home COVID-19 test kits. Please see the flyer below for additional information.

For the latest COVID-19 information, including testing locations and vaccine clinics, go to https://publichealthsbc.org/.

