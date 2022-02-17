Loving Lenses & Sweet Suites
Indy contributor Shannon Brooks, owner of creative communications agency FORWØRD (takemeforward.com), discusses her two pieces in this year’s Wedding Guide below.
What was something you learned or that surprised you in your reporting? I found it interesting that each of the four wedding photographers I interviewed fell into their niche organically; the profession found them. It was illuminating to hear how the pandemic changed the wedding business, as well, between the increase in elopements and how there is a greater reverence for gatherings and celebrations now that people can hold their postponed events. Photographers are full of advice and inspiring love stories from the couples they’ve worked with — it was hard to narrow it all down!
What do you hope readers will take away from your stories? For the wedding photography piece, I love what Doza said about weddings showing him that “love persists.” James & Jess’s love of love and overall enthusiasm is contagious! And as someone who loves hospitality, I really appreciated Jen’s insightful recommendation that couples approach planning their wedding as making their grand debut as hosts.
For the Sweet Suites hotel piece, I hope some readers are inspired to treat themselves, be it for a wedding or a staycation! Santa Barbara County has some incredible properties and resorts, and it’s so fun to be a guest and experience our region through a visitor’s lens.
