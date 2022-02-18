Adoptable Pets BoPeep, Poro and Kiko Bunny, Guinea Pig and Dog Need Homes!

BoPeep

BoPeep was rescued from imminent euthanasia at a kill shelter. | Credit: Courtesy

This bodacious lionhead mix (see the tiny tuft between her ears?) was rescued from imminent euthanasia at a kill shelter but then came to BUNS for a third chance at a happy life. At BUNS, BoPeep grew from a nervous, fearful bun avoiding human touch to one who relaxes for pets, dashes up to us for treats, and loves running free to explore and interact with humans and other bunnies. Are you her “third time’s the charm?”

Poro

This guinea pig girl is named after a magical, scrappy, treat-loving creature from the game, League of Legends. She came to BUNS in terrible shape due to severe neglect but has grown healthy, pretty, and full of lively personality. She talks a lot, and will nibble, nip, groom and kiss her chosen human. She is very interactive, bright, affectionate and opinionated! You will never be bored with Poro in your life!

Come meet these lovelies, and many more, at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Also, visit online anytime at www.bunssb.org. For more information call (805) 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org.

Kiko

Kiko is a 4-year-old pit bull who would be a great family dog. | Credit: Courtesy

Do family and friends describe you as active? Do you love to spend time outdoors, but feel that something is missing from your outings? Look no further than Kiko! This 4-year-old pit bull would be a great family dog. Kiko is looking for love and someone to play with. He would love to meet you! This smart guy is already learning basic manners and he spreads his love throughout the shelter. Plus, if you have a playful dog that needs a buddy, Kiko would be a great match for a similar-sized dog who also likes to play. Email adopt@sbhumane.org to schedule a time to meet him today!

