Education Santa Barbara Junior High Student Allegedly Called Racial Slurs, Assaulted by Other Students Incident Occurred During Class, Mother of Student Speaks Out at S.B. Unified Board Meeting

A parent in the Santa Barbara Unified School District said during public comment Tuesday that her son was called the “n-word” by other students during class at Santa Barbara Junior High. The students also allegedly kneeled on his head and neck while saying, “George Floyd.”

Santa Barbara Unified responded with a ParentSquare message Tuesday night: “We stand with [the parent] in condemnation of any act of violence on our campuses, in this case hate violence related to a student’s race.”

The boy’s mother (whose name is being withheld at this time to protect the identity of the student) said there have been several incidents of racism against her son by other students, but the most recent incident occurred in the classroom, with students taunting her son with racist name-calling. Then, she said the students began wrestling, which escalated to the other students pinning her son down, kneeling on his neck, and saying, “George Floyd.” The mother contacted the administration, but the only response she got was from the school’s principal, Arielle Curry.

“I feel very unsupported at school right now, and I demand a change take place in schools immediately,” she said.

The message from the district claimed there would be a full investigation into the incident, and that appropriate action had already been taken with the students in question.

Several community members spoke in support of the boy’s mother, calling on the district to take a more active role in educating students about racism and to do more to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

Calls to the principal and superintendent were not returned as of press time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

