About Us Cooking Up Web Content

Name: Amanda Correa

Title: Web Content Manager

You’re a relatively new face at the paper. Tell us a bit about yourself. I’m from Brazil, moved to Seattle when I was 13 years old, and came to Santa Barbara in 2011 to go to college. I started at SBCC, then transferred to UCSB and got a degree in Environmental Studies with an outside concentration in film. Once I graduated, I moved to Australia to work and travel for a couple of years around Brazil, Thailand, Europe, before moving back to S.B. during the beginning of the pandemic.

We hear you like to cook. What are some of your favorite dishes? What are your other hobbies? I really enjoy traveling, hiking, thrifting, trying different recipes, and learning to surf. The past year, I have been really into cooking and baking. I learned how to make French macarons but don’t make them too often. (They are very time-consuming.) My next recipe to conquer is Portuguese custard tarts!

What made you want to be part of the Indy team? What really made me want to be a part of the team is when I met Brandi and Marianne. I loved their dynamic and how they created a very friendly and family-feeling work environment.

Add to Favorites