Letters

Grow the Community Gardens

By Susan Owens, S.B.
Thu Feb 24, 2022 | 11:02am

Gardening is a wonderful recreational activity, good for the soul, good for the environment. I don’t believe the City Parks and Recreation department had enough input from the gardening community when they made plans to “improve” the Eastside Park.

With food insecurity a concern in this county, the city should be doing everything it can to promote locally grown food. Tearing apart the Community Gardens at Yananoli does not promote our local food values. There should be growth in the availability of Community Garden plots, not a reduction!

Thank you, Indy, for highlighting this issue!

Thu Feb 24, 2022 | 20:08pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/02/24/grow-the-community-gardens/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.