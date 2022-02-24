Letters Grow the Community Gardens

Gardening is a wonderful recreational activity, good for the soul, good for the environment. I don’t believe the City Parks and Recreation department had enough input from the gardening community when they made plans to “improve” the Eastside Park.

With food insecurity a concern in this county, the city should be doing everything it can to promote locally grown food. Tearing apart the Community Gardens at Yananoli does not promote our local food values. There should be growth in the availability of Community Garden plots, not a reduction!

Thank you, Indy, for highlighting this issue!

