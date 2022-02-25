Adoptable Pets Stitch and Cali Pups Need a Home!

Stitch

Stitch is a little 15 lb., neutered male senior Min Pin mix looking for his forever home.

Stitch is a distinguished little man but also ready to have fun. He will gladly do a little dance for a tasty snack and loves to go on leash walks. He’s done well with both small and large dogs. He’s a little slow sometimes to warm up with strangers but once you’ve become his trusted friend he’ll love to crawl in your lap for some cuddles and ear rubs.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Stitch for adoption.

For adoption inquiries for please call 805-934-6119 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Cali

Cali is an energetic pup! She loves playing with all her friends at the shelter, so she would love to have a fur sibling or friends who she can play with often. She is only 10 months old and is still the puppy stage, but is super smart and she already knows how to sit and shake! She loves learning new things because that means the treat bag comes out and what girl doesn’t like a little treat? But even though she gets treats at the shelter, she would love a home of her own where she can run and play and be your best friend! Will you be her furever friend? Apply to meet Cali at www.syvhumane.org

