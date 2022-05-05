Photographer Ingrid Bostrom Makes Us Look Good

Blessed with a great eye and a calm demeanor, Ingrid Bostrom has become a go-to source for professional photo assignments since arriving in Santa Barbara in 2017. Below she answers a few of our questions about her art.

Ingrid Bostrom | Credit: Courtesy

You move gracefully from one genre of photography to another. What are some of the things that you consider when you size up an assignment?

Thank you. Portrait, landscape, food…almost any subject is an opportunity to highlight something that’s blaringly beautiful or captivating to me. I don’t overthink assignments. I approach each new one with curiosity about who I’ll meet or what I’ll observe from my lens.

Santa Barbara has a history of inspiring great photography and talented photographers. What brought you here? Why is SB a good place for you to practice your art?

I landed in this area somewhat by chance. I was living in Dominica, West Indies prior. After category 5 Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, my family and I were evacuated and abruptly left our life there behind. We hopped around for a couple of months deciding where to establish ourselves and ultimately Carpinteria stole our hearts. The mountains, beach, and temperate year-round climate energized me to turn my photography hobby into a career.

People are often nervous about having their photos taken. What are some of the techniques you use to help them relax during a shoot?

I am typically calm going into each shoot and I hope that helps others relax too. We’re all just humans with a lot under the surface, but understandably it can feel vulnerable to be on display in front of a camera. I remind people that they don’t have to perform, to take a deep breath, and just be…it is my job to capture them at their best.

How has the advent of social media affected your practice?

I established my style with iPhone photography and Instagram years ago. If your work is distinctive without fancy equipment, it’s a good time to upgrade to a nicer camera. I think an eye for composition and emotion comes before any technical proficiency. I have always used social media as a tool for creative expression. Connecting with this community is a bonus and has helped grow my business.

