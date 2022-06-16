Broadway in Santa Barbara Season Update

Christmas is coming early this year to Santa Barbara. A Magical Cirque Christmas joins the 2022-2023 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series as an add-on production on November 28, said Cathy Long of The American Theatre Guild. The four-show series features touring productions of Cats (October 17-18, 2022), R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (January 3-4, 2023), Anastasia (April 25-26, 2023), and The Book of Mormon (May 20-21, 2023), all at The Granada Theatre.

The new addition, A Magical Cirque Christmas, is a mesmerizing holiday production. Described as a show in which you experience the enchantment of Christmas, Magical Hostess Lucy Darling guides you through the evening with the help of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music live.

Magician David Copperfield said, “Lucy Darling is a true original — hilarious and delightful. An EXCEPTIONAL new talent in magic.”

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available now at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com.

