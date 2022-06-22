Channel Islands National Park Seeks Bidders for 10-Year Boat Transportation Contract

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, CA – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking proposals to provide year-round boat transportation service from Ventura to Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island, Santa Rosa Island, San Miguel Island, and Santa Barbara Island. The successful bidder will be awarded a 10-year contract with Channel Islands National Park.

Proposals must be submitted electronically by 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on September 27, 2022 and must meet the criteria as outlined in the prospectus for this contract. Any proposal, including that of the Existing Concessioner, must be received by the deadline in order to be evaluated and considered for award of the concession contract.

The prospectus is available on Sam.gov and on the NPS Commercial Services website at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/concessions/prospectuses.htm. There is no cost to download the documents from this website. If you choose to retrieve a copy of the prospectuses from the Service website please notify Kristen Jontos via email at Kristen_Jontos@nps.gov so you are placed on the mailing list to receive notifications of any future modifications or other correspondence.

The NPS will not hold a site visit. Offerors are encouraged to visit the islands on their own to become familiar with concession boat transportation services and island environments. The Service highly recommends interested offerors visit the two most popular destinations, Anacapa Island and Scorpion Anchorage, Santa Cruz Island.

Any questions regarding the business opportunity at Channel Islands National Park must be received in writing no later than 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on July 19, 2022 to Kristen Jontos, Commercial Services Specialist, National Park Service, Interior Regions 8, 9, 10 & 12, by email at Kristen_Jontos@nps.gov. Any park or press related questions may be referred to Jasmine Reinhardt, Public Information Officer at Channel Islands National Park, by email at jasmine_reinhardt@nps.gov.