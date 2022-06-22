Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for Upcoming Citizen’s Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios. This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Applications must be received no later than Thursday, June 30, 2022. There are multiple ways you can turn in your application:

In-person drop off at Sheriff’s Headquarters at 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

In-person drop off at Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station at 6504 Trigo, Isla Vista, CA, 93117

Scan and email your application to Deputy Justin Schroeder @ jrs3822@sbsheriff.org.

Academy training sessions will be held on Monday nights, from 6:00-9:00 pm, beginning July 11, 2022, and continuing through August 22, 2022. You must be able to attend all sessions. There will be one Saturday morning session held on August 27, 2022, for a graduation and celebratory BBQ. Classes will be held at various locations throughout south county.You can read more about the Citizen’s Academy and find the application form on the Sheriff’s Office website- SBSheriff.org.