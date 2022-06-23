Santa Barbara Humane Offers Tips for Keeping Dogs Safe While Swimming

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Beaches, lakes, rivers, and pools are all popular places to relax in the summer months, and it may

seem like a no-brainer to bring your dog along to cool off. However, there are a few key safety

precautions to keep in mind before you dive into the fun. Santa Barbara Humane offers advice and resources that will keep you and your dog safe and happy during your aquatic adventures.

● Remember that not all dogs can swim, and not all dogs that can swim enjoy doing so. Let

your dog lead when it comes to getting into the water; you don’t want to force them into it.

● Keep an eye on them as they swim. Even dogs that love swimming may get worn out by

paddling around for too long.

● If you are going out on a boat with your dog, you may want to invest in a life jacket for them.

Make sure it is fitted properly. A loose or unstrapped life jacket won’t help if your dog is

struggling.

● Don’t let your dog drink lake, river, pool, or ocean water. While the fresh water from a lake or

river may seem fine, there may be high bacteria counts or algae blooms that you cannot see.

It’s best to bring along fresh water that your dog can drink.

● Watch for riptides and high waves at the beach. Even when the waters look calm, there may

be a riptide that could pull your dog out deeper.

● Remember that swimming can be strenuous, especially on hot days! Give your dog breaks in

the shade so they can relax and recharge.

● Wash your dog after their swim. Chlorine and salt can irritate your dog’s skin, so rinse them

off after their swim.

