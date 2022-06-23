Up-and-Coming

Credit: Courtesy

Name: Finnegan Wright

Title: News Intern

What’s up, Finn? Who are you? I’m 16-years-old and a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School. I am a cross country runner and am very involved in student advocacy. I founded and run the DPLeft club, semi-regularly attend school board meetings with club members, and have spoken at events like the State of Schools and the Universal Access Panel regarding student advocacy, student representation, and equity. I generally am pretty busy with all of these activities and whatever schoolwork I may have, but when I do I have free time, I like reading (a bit of science fiction and a variety of non-fiction), listening to political content on YouTube, playing video games, and spending time with my friends.

Why did you want to spend your precious time off this summer interning for the Independent? After I wrote an opinion piece for the Indy about Christy Lozano, Nick brought up the idea of an internship. I was inclined towards it because the writing experience, involvement in the local community, and opportunity to learn new things and meet new people were alluring to me.

