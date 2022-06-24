Independence Day Events Blast Back to the Waterfront

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 24, 2022

If you are looking for somewhere to celebrate Independence Day, there is no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of fun, festive, family-friendly activities are planned throughout the day, including the return of free, live music and dance performances.

The festivities will be capped off with a bang during a 20-minute fireworks display, care of Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department. Fireworks will launch from West Beach starting at approximately 9 p.m. The show will be simulcast on local radio station 92.9 FM and live streamed on KEYT.com. The City thanks KjEE and KEYT for their support of this community event.

Credit: City of Santa Barbara

Here’s a list of some of the fun on tap:

Stearns Wharf

· 2 p.m.: Free face painting

· 4 p.m.: Live music featuring Area 51



West Beach

· Noon – 8:50 p.m.: Live music at the West Beach bandstand. Featured acts include: The Detar Music Review, Drifting Dimension, Sweetheart Sisters, Why Golf Why, Brandi Lentini and Band, Slideways + La Boheme dancers, Fiesta dancers, Riding Out the Storm, False Puppet, and Petty Set Go.

· 9 p.m. – 9:20 p.m.: Fireworks! Presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department. Fireworks soundtrack will be simulcast on local radio station 92.9 FM KjEE.



Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach

· 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Festive food and vendor booths



July 5 Beach Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity

With thousands flocking to Santa Barbara beaches for Independence Day, unfortunately a lot of litter ends up on the sand. This year, you have two opportunities to be part of the solution. First, make sure you pick up after yourself before you leave the beach on July 4. Second, if you’d like to take it up a notch, volunteer to help clean up on July 5.

For the first time, the Waterfront Department will be partnering with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other non-profits to conduct beach cleanups of Leadbetter Beach and East Beach from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on July 5. To sign up, go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4fa5ae2ba4fbc70-july. Gloves and buckets will be provided.

For more information about Independence Day events at the Waterfront, visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/july4 or contact Waterfront Public Information Officer, Chris Bell at 805-897-1962.