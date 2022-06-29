Hourly Parking Rate Change – Downtown Parking Lots

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 6/29/2022

Hourly parking rates in Downtown parking lots will increase to $2.50 per hour on July 1, 2022. This rate increase is in response to the rising costs of performing parking-related services, major maintenance, and capital improvements; and will ensure Downtown Parking can continue to maintain clean, safe parking facilities and provide the level of service for which Santa Barbara is known.

Parkers will continue to receive 75-minutes free parking each day before accruing hourly fees. Rates are in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Downtown Parking offers affordable monthly permit options for residents and those working in the Downtown area. Visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Parking to learn more about the available permit options.

Downtown Parking maintains ten parking lots and five parking structures with over 3,000 parking stalls, serving over five million vehicles annually. Revenue from parking fees also supports the Downtown Plaza area encompassing the State Street Central Business District and the downtown paseo system.