Attorney General Bonta Provides Guidance on Abortion Rights and Protections in California Following Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued guidance on abortion rights and protections under California law, which remain fully intact, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. These include the right to safe and legal abortion; the right to confidentiality; the right to obtain an abortion without parental consent; and more. More information on how to exercise these abortion rights and updates on efforts to strengthen and expand access to safe and legal abortion in California are available at oag.ca.gov/reprorights.

“During this dark moment in our country, it is important to be crystal clear: Your right to choose in California remains fully protected, and abortion within our state remains fully legal,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We have strong laws in place protecting reproductive freedom, so know your rights, do your research, and report violations of the law if you see them. As Attorney General, I will use the full authority of my office to protect your rights and make California a safe haven for all.”

In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta reminds Californians that the state has strong laws in place protecting reproductive freedom, including the right to safe and legal abortion. Specifically, in California:

You have the right to an abortion before viability. You do not need to provide a reason for why you are seeking an abortion.

You have the right to an abortion after viability to protect your life or your health.

You have the right to confidentiality. If you are married, generally your spouse will not be notified about your abortion.

You have the right to obtain an abortion without parental consent. If you are a minor, generally your parents or guardians will not be notified about your abortion.

You have the right to have your prescription for medicine to bring about an abortion filled in a timely manner.

You have the right to access abortion services for little-to-no charge. Abortion services should generally be covered by your health insurance.

You have the right to have an abortion performed by a trained professional. Only authorized healthcare providers with proper training can perform abortions.

You have the right to ask your healthcare provider if they have objections to certain forms of medical care. Healthcare providers are allowed to refuse to perform abortions for moral, ethical, or religious reasons.

In preparation for the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Attorney Bonta issued an information bulletin to law enforcement to remind them of state and federal laws protecting security around and access to reproductive healthcare. Attorney General Bonta also issued a consumer alert warning Californians seeking reproductive health services about the limited and potentially misleading nature of the services provided by crisis pregnancy centers. And the Attorney General emphasized health apps’ obligations under California law to protect and secure reproductive health information.

Californians who believe their right to reproductive healthcare, including accessing abortion, has been violated should immediately file a complaint at ‪oag.ca.gov/report.