Community Invited to Outreach Events at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove on July 7 and 9￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Come see Enhancement Plans First-Hand and Take Short Walking Tour

GOLETA, CA, June 30, 2022 – The City of Goleta is inviting the public to a special opportunity to see first-hand the enhancements planned for the beloved Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove. City staff are in the process of preparing plans and permit applications for an enhancement project. Community members are invited to come to the Butterfly Grove on Thursday evening, July 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. or Saturday morning, July 9 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. to see the latest design plans and take a short walking tour of the proposed improvements. Attend whichever time works for you as the information will be the same at each outreach event.

The interactive events will be led by Goleta’s Parks and Open Space Manager, George Thomson, with the help of several natural resource specialists. They will be discussing the current state of the Western Monarch Butterfly and what the City is proposing to enhance butterfly habitat, improve public access, restore Devereux Creek, reduce the risk of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa, and other actions slated to begin once permits for work are authorized.

We hope you will join us for this up close and personal look at what the future holds for this incredibly special location. For those attending, please arrive on time and meet at the trailhead located at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive. For a map, go to https://goo.gl/maps/mhQiaxxEtPNR5a736.

Questions and comments about the events, or general items regarding Ellwood Mesa, can be sent to George Thomson, Parks and Open Space Manager, at gthomson@cityofgoleta.org or 805-961-7578.

We hope to see you at the Butterfly Grove on July 7th or 9th.