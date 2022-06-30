Santa Barbara Humane Offers Suggestions for Keeping Pets Safe and Stress-Free on the Fourth of July

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Many people love to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, pool parties, and barbecues. What they may not realize is that these Independence Day traditions can cause stress and anxiety for their animals, which might lead to escape attempts and lost pets.

Fireworks, in particular, are a common cause of stress for animals on this holiday. The loud noises can be overwhelming for sensitive ears and may trigger a fear response that causes pets to hide or try to escape. In fact, fireworks are one the primary reasons that more pets go missing during the Fourth of July weekend than any other time of year.

While your pet may never enjoy the festivities on the Fourth, there are some steps that you can take to help keep them safe and calm on Independence Day.

● Keep your pet inside as much as possible. It’s the safest place for them! Animals are more

likely to escape if they are already outside. And even if your pets haven’t previously displayed

a fear of fireworks, they could be injured by shrapnel.

● If you must have your pet outside, don’t leave them alone. Make sure that there is always

someone with your pet who can soothe them and ensure their safety.

● Ensure your pet’s ID tag is securely attached to their collar. If you don’t already have one, tags

can be purchased at pet supply stores.

● Double-check that your pet’s microchip information is up to date by visiting

https://www.foundanimals.org/microchip-register/ and entering your pet’s chip number. If you

are unsure if your cat or dog has a microchip, your veterinarian can scan them for a chip to

confirm.

● Give your pet some extra exercise during the day. If they are tired out, they are more likely to

sleep through the festivities.

● Play music, turn on the television, or use a white noise machine to help cover the sound of

fireworks.

● Keep your pets busy with a puzzle toy. Working to solve the puzzle to get treats can help

distract your pet from the noise and light from fireworks.

● If your cat or dog has a history of excessive anxiety during thunderstorms or fireworks shows,

speak to your veterinarian. They may be able to prescribe sedatives to help your pet through

the weekend.

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country, 67 years before the national organization was founded. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable, high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local organization that is not affiliated with or funded by The Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.