Intrepid Intern

Name: Rodrigo Hernandez

Title: News Intern

In a nutshell, who is Rodrigo Hernandez? I am a first-generation Santa Barbara local proud of my Mexican roots, with my mom being from the small town of Zumpango, Tlaxcala, and my dad hailing from Guadalajara, Jalisco. I recently graduated from City College, where I majored in journalism and was the editor-in-chief at The Channels — the college’s student-run online newspaper. I decided to join the Indy for a summer internship, reuniting with my Channels editor predecessors and current Indy reporters Ryan P. Cruz and Jun Starkey, before heading off to CSU Northridge, where I will continue studying journalism along with photo and video. In my free time, I enjoy reading about multiple subjects, including film and music history, organized crime, fantasy, horror, and science fiction, as well as watching movies, collecting vinyl records, and playing guitar.

You’ve mainly been covering the Dungan triple-murder trial. What other topics would you like to write about this summer? I would like to do more stories about the everyday local community in Santa Barbara, specifically representing more of the Eastside and Westside. Although it is exciting to cover high-profile cases, writing about community events such as the recent boxing match at the Eastside Boys and Girls Club or the Summer Nights events at La Cumbre Junior High does more to have a greater impact on the public in terms of feeling seen and heard while staying informed. I admire the cover story on Milpas Street businesses back in April, and I believe that engaging more with underrepresented groups and voices will not only benefit the paper but Santa Barbara as a whole.

