Emergency Fosters Needed for Cattle Dog Puppies

SANTA MARIA, CA – Santa Barbara Humane is searching for emergency fosters for five cattle dog puppies and their mother.

Cupcake | Credit: Courtesy

“Unfortunately, before they arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, the puppies had been exposed to Parvo, a potentially deadly virus,” said Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Officer. “The best way we can support these puppies and their mother is to get them out of the shelter environment within 24-48 hours and into homes.”

The three-month-old puppies, named Muffins, Cookie, Sprinkles, Nugget, and Frosty, were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local partner shelter along with their two-year-old mother, Cupcake. There are three females and two males in the litter.

Veterinary care will be provided for these dogs, including their spay/neuter surgeries, initial vaccines, and microchipping.

“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive vital medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Villalon said.

The ideal scenario for their recovery is “Foster-to-Adopt,” meaning placement with fosters who are ready for the puppies to become members of their families. Because the puppies were exposed to Parvo, they should be the only dogs under one year of age in their homes. Interested fosters and adopters can contact the shelter by calling 805-964-4777 x220 or emailing foster@sbhumane.org.

Frosty | Credit: Courtesy

Cookie | Credit: Courtesy

Muffins | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country, 67 years before the national organization was founded. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local organization that is not affiliated with or funded by the Humane Society of the United States or ASPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.