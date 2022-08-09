Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Lori Lewis to Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Ca, August 9, 2022– Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) welcomes Lori Lewis to its Board of Directors.

Lori Lewis | Credit: Courtesy

Lori’s law practice, Mullen & Henzel L.L.P., is concentrated in the areas of estate planning and incapacity, advising clients on matters involving powers of attorney, conservatorships, advanced health directives, wills and trusts. She also handles legal matters that involve the high emotional intensity of family conflict.

She works closely with individuals and their professionals, such as income tax preparers, medical caregivers and investment advisors in giving advice and preparing customized incapacity and estate planning documents.

She has also been actively involved in the Santa Barbara community for over 40 years. She is a member of the Senior Advisory Panel of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Planned Giving Committee for the Fund of Santa Barbara and now a member of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors.

“We are very excited for Lori Lewis to bring her experience and expertise to Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said David Selberg, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We look forward to her addition to our team.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.