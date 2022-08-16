Local Kids Get Jump Start on Back-to-School Resources

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, August 15, 2022 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) in partnership with 2nd Story Associates hosted Tools for Schools Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Presidio Springs (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara 93101).

Rob Fredricks, CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, and Randy Rowse, Santa Barbara Mayor, greet young students at the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara’s Tools for School event. | Credit: Courtesy

Now in its tenth year, the “Tools for School” event provided school supplies and backpacks for low-income children and families in the Santa Barbara area. During this event, HACSB youth and families received a FREE backpack, school supplies, and learned about valuable resources and services for them and their families.

This event was held for HACSB families only.

Agencies attended include:

Family Service Agency, Supportive Services Program, Family Support Services

Santa Barbara Unified School District- ELAC and DLI Programs

Santa Barbara Unified School District- PEAC Program

Cal-SOAP

Santa Barbara Public Library

United Way of Santa Barbara County

Future Leaders of America

CALM

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Metropolitan Transit District (MTD)

CommUnify-HEAP

Gateway Educational Services

“Tools for School is very important for our lower income communities so young students have access to resources they need to succeed,” said Rob Fredericks, the Executive Director and CEO of the Housing Authority. “It also alleviates some of the financial burden for parents by providing their children with school supplies and other materials they’ll need.”

The event was held Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Presidio Springs Community Room (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara 93101). HACSB would like to thank their event sponsors, Union Bank and First 5 Santa Barbara County.

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. Please visit the website at hacsb.org.