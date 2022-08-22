Mayor Bites Dog

Normally, I love dogs, that is, until they eschew the tennis ball in favor of a typewriter. In this case, Trixie, aka The Angry Poodle, aka “mon chien prévaricateur,” made a statement that must have been sourced from the neighbor’s cat and not yours truly. I have never made a declarative statement about whether cars should return to State Street. The policies and final design need to have the maximum latitude in their formation. In fact, I voted to fund the consultant group to facilitate the planning efforts of the State Street advisory committee.

It is true that I have not shared the somewhat giddy enthusiasm for the planning process that has infected so many others, hence the chairperson’s comments, but that is because my primary job is to focus on the here and now, and let those with more fertile imaginations and visions do their jobs. I really don’t know what the outcome will be, but there is an impressive group of citizens assembled in this planning effort.

In the meantime, I will deploy my handy poop bag and deposit Trixie’s leavings properly. Remember to love and care for your dogs, but please keep them away from the keyboard.