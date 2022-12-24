Terry Ortega’s 2022 in Review

Our Calendar Queen Shares Some of Her Favorite Articles of Last Year

What a year, right? Events, especially. Areas from Ojai to Lompoc — they sure know how to bounce back from adversity. I love being a part of the S.B. Independent, especially because it’s constant, reliable, and brings to light issues that are necessary, entertaining, and fun.

I love when a special place in the city is highlighted, such as “Celebrating Stern’s Wharf: 150-Year Anniversary Honors the Past and Present.” I always appreciate Ryan P. Cruz, as he highlights stories about women, homeless people, and our community. I was so proud of our coverage of Ukraine with various writers including Nick Welsh, Tyler Hayden, Brian O’Dea, and Oksana Yakushko contributing.

At the end of the year, I must look back at our annual Guides (Weddings, Summer Camp, Fiesta, ‘Tis the Season), which are created to assist our community and local businesses. I had the most fun creating the Halloween listings, which will be a full-fledged guide in 2023. Thank you for letting me curate all types of events for the different interests you all have. Let’s continue to live a good life in S.B. Happy New Year!

