Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County

Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

State Route 154 is closed between the 246 in Santa Ynez and Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara from rockslides “all over the place,” Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said. An estimated time to reopen the road was unknown, he said, and motorists must take the 101 to go around the road through the San Marcos Pass at least for today.

Closer to town, the 192 was blocked for a time from rock and mud as a fire crew from Montecito shoveled it back onto the hillside near Ortega Ridge Road. The 192 is otherwise back open for returning evacuees, as that evacuation order for near-stream dwellers was lifted this morning around 9:30 a.m. Gibraltar Road, however, is down to one lane at the moment due to a large boulder that crews are working to remove, said Christina Favuzzi, spokesperson for the Montecito Fire Department.

“People returning home might see minor debris in the roadway,” Favuzzi said, “but we feel it is safe enough to send people back home this morning.” The earth is saturated, and the possibility still exists that trees weakened from the drought could topple — as is occurring in some Santa Barbara side streets. “We want people to continue to be vigilant and aware of changing conditions,” Favuzzi added. “We’re not out of the woods with this storm, as the front continues to pass through and we might see thunderstorms this afternoon.”

A downed tree near the corner of Carrillo and Bath streets on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 | Credit: Sarah Sinclair

The rains scooched the needle upward at Lake Cachuma to 32.5 percent full, and the county’s normal-to-date rainfall is at 192 percent, not bad for a La Niña year.

The weather maps show a succession of storms out in the Pacific, with the next expected to hit shore sometime on Sunday. Forty-eight hours may help the hillsides get drier, although the front-country creeks are now full of muddy water from bank to bank.

At Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, the gardeners were taking advantage of the moist earth to pull weeds, and most all of the earthworms had dived underground again by then.

