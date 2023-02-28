Madeline Ferries and Tyson Deveze Recognized as SBART Athletes of the Week

Madeline Ferries and Tyson Deveze were named the female and male Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The Bishop Diego softball team is 2-0 behind two dominant pitching performances by Ferries. She has thrown two shutouts and only allowed four hits total. Ferries is also hitting .400 with an OPS of 1.029 and slugging percentage of .600.

“She was pitching only last year and she is hitting now,” said Bishop Diego softball coach MeLinda Matsumoto of Ferries. “We play Carpinteria this week. Hopefully it doesn’t rain on Friday.”

Devene is a sophomore setter, who runs the show for an experienced Laguna Blanca team. The Owls went 5-0 at the Chadwick tournament and Deveze was named tournament MVP.

“The best thing about Tyson is that he has no idea how good he is and no idea how good he is going to get. He just loves to play volleyball,” said Laguna Blanco boys’ volleyball coach Jason Donnelly. “The sky’s the limit for him and I can’t wait to see how he continues to develop.”

Scholar Athlete of the Year

Three-sport athlete Jacklyn Pryko was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year for Providence School. She carries a 4.6 GPA and is the captain of the beach volleyball team.

Pryko also plays indoor volleyball and tennis. She is a two-time all Frontier League selection in tennis. Her academic awards from Providence include the Character Award, Merit Award, President’s List and Dean’s List.

Special Olympic Award

Chris Powers was recognized as the Special Olympic Athlete of the Month at Monday’s Press Luncheon. Powers has competed in several sports, including basketball, softball, soccer, swimming and volleyball, but this award was for coaching Floorball.

“He’s done an excellent job,” said Jaime Rutiaga of Special Olympics of Santa Barbara. “He is very patient and very kind. I’m proud of his ability to assist others in learning the sport.”

Westmont Women’s Basketball Hosting NAIA Regional

The NAIA regional rounds of 64 and 32 will be played at Westmont’s Murchinson gymnasium. As the host team the Warriors will be playing in an opening round game on Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Westmont will find out its opponent when brackets are released on Thursday, March 2.