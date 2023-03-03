Matthews, Barbie and Layla

Matthews

Matthews is a male 12-year-old short-haired gray and white cat. This adventurous boy loves attention. He spends a lot of his time supervising shelter volunteers, assisting staff with their work, and making sure that you notice him.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Barbie

This little 5 month old Chihuahua/min pin mix is a total gem! Although she is a bit shy when meeting for the first time, but her playful, friendly personality quickly shines through and she is just the most lovable girl. She may be a small girl, but she has a huge heart and a big personality. Barbie would do well in a home with another playful pup.

Layla

This sweet 2 year old Yorkie Mix is just 7 pounds, but she has a ton of love! This girl is a true lady with her sweet and polite personality. She is a bit reserved but is eager to please and just wants to be near her human. If you are looking for a beastie to always be by your side, Layla is the perfect girl for you!

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118