WHAT: SBCC’s Vaquero Roundup (for local high school students)

WHEN: March 8, 2023; 3-6 p.m.

WHERE: SBCC Main Campus, East Campus Cafeteria

ADDITIONAL INFO FOR MEDIA:

A special event for local high school students interested in registering for Dual Enrollment for the Summer 2023 semester at Santa Barbara City College. Students and their families will receive in-person assistance with every step of the Dual Enrolment process prior to the the first day of registration on April 24. (Summer 2023 semester starts June 5.)

High school attendees who register for Dual Enrollment will receive a $200 book grant. Guests will enjoy a taco bar and free parking.

Interviews with the following can be arranged: Acting Director of Admissions & Records and Dual Enrollment Angelica Contreras, and additional staff.