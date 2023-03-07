Spring into Action with Beautify Goleta on March 25

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 6, 2023 – The next Beautify Goleta community-wide cleanup event is coming up on Saturday, March 25! This one will focus on Hollister Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods in Old Town Goleta. As the Spotlight Neighborhood, residents in the area will have access to a FREE bulky item drop off from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Community West Bank parking lot (5827 Hollister Avenue). The parking lot is also the meeting place for a Community Cleanup from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. that is open to anyone who wants to come help pick up litter (sign up here to join!).

On event day, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will host our Spotlight location in Old Town. Other Beautify Goleta Captains will host additional cleanups throughout Goleta. Those locations include:

Evergreen Acres Park with Captain Susan Klein-Rothschild

Johnny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park with Captain Jerry Lucera from Waypoint Church

If you would prefer to cleanup at a different location in Goleta, use our self-guided cleanup program. Just be mindful of not going on private property.

This year, the Beautify Goleta March event is part of the Caltrans Clean California Community Days program “Spring Into Action,” a volunteer service event and celebration from March 17 – 27. Check out all the events online here.

Also make sure to mark your calendar for other Beautify Goleta dates this year:

April 22 – Beautify Goleta: Earth Day Los Carneros East & West Neighborhood Spotlight (Stow Grove Park, 580 North La Patera Lane) Spotlight Captain: Goleta Rotary and Community West Bank

July 22 – Beautify Goleta: Put A Smile On Your Place

September 23 – Beautify Goleta: Coastal Cleanup Day

Thank you to Community West Bank for its support, our new and returning Captains, and to everyone who has helped #BeautifyGoleta. We hope to see you soon! www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta