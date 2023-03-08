SBCC announces Public Forums for Screening Superintendent/President Finalists

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 8, 2023) – Public forums for the finalists for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Superintendent/President are scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.



The format of all forums will be consistent: A 50-minute live event, moderated by Interim Vice President of Human Resources, Deneatrice Lewis, with the opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves and respond to questions prepared by internal and external community member suggestions.



For more information, visit the SBCC Superintendent/President Search website.



Public Forum Schedule and Access

All public forums will be held in-person at the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus at 721 Cliff Drive and will be live-streamed and recorded for viewing by those unable to attend as scheduled.



Katrina VanderWoude, Ed.D. – Tuesday, March 14, 1 p.m.



Richard Storti, Ed.D. – Tuesday, March 14, 3:15 p.m.



Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. – Wednesday, March 15, 12:30 p.m.



View the live-stream or recording here:



Parking will be available in lots 4A – 4D on the West Campus of SBCC. Parking is free and tickets will not be issued during Presidential Search Public Forums. Blue handicapped spaces are located in the lot closest to the Garvin Theatre. West Campus is serviced by SB MTD bus lines 4, 5, 15x, and 17.



Providing Input and Feedback

SBCC encourages faculty, staff and the community to contribute to the forum process by recommending questions and providing feedback on candidates through online forms.

Submit forum questions here. Deadline: Friday, March 10, midnight



Submit Candidate Feedback :

Candidate feedback will be accepted for five (5) hours following each forum to provide equitable community response time for all candidates. This also gives the SBCC Board of Trustees time to review internal and external community feedback prior to conducting their final interviews.



Katrina VanderWoude, Ed.D. – Submit feedback

Deadline: Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m.



Richard Storti, Ed.D. – Submit feedback

Deadline: Tuesday, March 14, 9:15 p.m.



Erika Endrijonas, Ed.D. – Submit feedback

Deadline: Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.



Board Decision and Announcement

The Board of Trustees will interview finalists and announce SBCC’s new Superintendent/President by the end of the month, with their anticipated start date of July 1, 2023.

For further reference, access the press release “SBCC announces finalists for Superintendent/President,” dated March 6, 2023.