Cole Schoenwetter and Anne Knecht Named SBART Athletes of the Week

San Marcos High pitcher Cole Schoenwetter and Santa Barbara High distance runner Anne Knecht were recognized as the SBART male and female athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Schoenwetter pitched five shutout innings, racked up ten strikeouts, and surrendered just one hit. At the plate, he went three for three with a home run, a double, and two runs batted in. The Royals defeated Ventura 4-0.

After a productive offseason Schoenwetter has emerged as one of the top pitching prospects in the nation. He is the top ranked right-handed pitcher in California and projected to go 33rd in the upcoming MLB Draft. Schoenwetter is committed to UCSB.

“We play DP this week, it’s always a great matchup,” said San Marcos coach Wesley Ghan-Gibson. “We’re very fortunate to go against a great team like [Dos Pueblos] so we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Knecht is coming off a spectacular performance at the Ventura Invitational, where she set a meet record in the 1600 with a time of 5:10. She beat the competition by six seconds over the last lap.

“We’re going for sub five minutes to be absolutely among the best in the country,” said Santa Barbara High distance coach Rusty Snow. “She is on her way so we’re looking forward to it.”

Anne Knecht broke the 1600 meter record at the Ventura Invitational.

Phil Womble Award

Sarah Woodhouse received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports award for student athletes who demonstrate the highest standard of ethics and sportsmanship.

As a multi-sport athlete in indoor and beach volleyball, Woodhouse is a team captain, yearbook editor, and boasts a 3.74 GPA. She volunteers to work the scorers table at the boy’s volleyball games and has been a huge help to the Laguna Blanca Athletic Department.

“Sarah’s whole persona is to put team first and conveying a positive attitude,” said Athletic Director Matt Steinhaus. “Sarah will give up an entire free Saturday to support the boys volleyball program and athletic department. “That selflessness to not only bypass weekend time but also engage with her complete passion for the sport of volleyball is a tangible example of her commitment to the school and immersion in related activities.”