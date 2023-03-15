Cats & Dogs & Reptiles, Oh My!

Paco the lizard | Credit: Courtesy

This week’s issue is all about Pets & Animals and there is no one better on staff to curate its content than Senior Editor Tyler Hayden. Tyler has a love for pets and animals that goes beyond your average Joe’s. We sat down with him to learn more about his unique passion for pets.

Tell us about your animals at home. Tyler: Two big cats, Maine Coon-mix brothers named Kendo and Ryu. And Paco, a blue-tongued skink, which is a type of lizard. Oh, and our toddler, who’s sort of half-puppy, half-monkey.

What is one of the most interesting animals you’ve owned in your lifetime? Growing up we had all sorts of snakes, lizards, frogs, insects, etc. Our ball python was one of my favorites. He was slow and mellow and I’d show him off to whoever came over. We also had a really beautiful leopard gecko that was with me from third grade through college.

Do you have a dream animal that you hope to care for one day? Nothing exotic. I’d love to have a dog again. Hopefully in the next couple of years.

What originally sparked your interest in venturing outside the normal cat/dog club? My dear old dad. I’ll always appreciate that. He’s still caring for a few reptiles at home.