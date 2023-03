More Like This

Regarding the opinion piece by James Kyriaco and Luz Reyes-Martín regarding the Housing Element, I would argue that La Cumbre Plaza, upper State, has also received an inequitable portion of the housing burden. If the housing element can be changed, then let’s change it. We can start by moving some of the housing burden to Paseo Nuevo.

