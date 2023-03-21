Disaster Loan Deadline Extension Announced

Since the January 9 storms and flooding, more than $5.1 million in loans have been approved for 118 county residents by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The original deadline to file for assistance, March 16, is now extended to the end of the month, March 31. The deadline applies only to the low-interest-rate loan program; the FEMA disaster relief deadline has expired.

After the county was declared a federal disaster zone on January 18, homeowners, tenants, and businesses became eligible for SBA loans to replace personal property, up to $40,000, and for physical damage to property, up to $200,000. The loan rates are between 2.3 and 4.6 percent, with a one-year grace period of zero interest.

Faith-based organizations may also apply for loans and FEMA grants. Such private nonprofits may file for a Request for Public Assistance by March 24. More information can be found at: What Houses of Worship Need to Know About the FEMA Disaster Aid Process Flyer | FEMA.gov.

Locally, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors offers up to $3,000 in mortgage, rent costs, and hotel bills for residents displaced by the flooding, through the nonprofit Realtors Relief Foundation. To apply, go to https://www.sbaor.org/forms/adra. The deadline for this housing relief is April 30.

The deadline to apply for up to $2 million in relief for businesses is October 16. The SBA loans are for repair or replacement of disaster-damaged property, and for working capital needs. The loans carry the same zero interest rate for Year One as for homes and personal property, but the interest rate ranges from 3.3 to 6.6 percent.

The IRS also extended the 2022 tax filing deadline for disaster-declared counties to October 16. The State of California, which follows the IRS guidelines, also set the deadline for October 16 for 2022 tax reports.

Full information on the federal SBA loan program and the currently available resources can be found here.