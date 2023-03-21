San Marcos High Duo of Sierra Tallman and Jack Wilson Honored as SBART Athletes of the Week

Two San Marcos High athletes, Jack Wilson and Sierra Tallman were recognized as SBART male and female athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Tallman won two races and set two pool records at the Mt. Sac Invitational. She also helped her team to a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay and a first place finish in the 400 free relay.

“Sierra swam phenomenally over the weekend in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. She set pool records in each of those two events against a very competitive field. Her times speak for themselves,” said San Marcos girls’ swim coach Chuckie Roth. “The part that I was most happy for Sierra was just the way she swam in the relays for our team.”

Wilson was named MVP of the Dos Pueblos Invitational, leading the Royals to the championship a day after a tough five-set loss against Santa Barbara. He had 15 kills in the match against the Dons.

“In the DP tournament we went 6-0 there and beat some very good teams. Jack was very instrumental throughout the course of the day in making sure that we solidified our wins,” said San Marcos boys’ volleyball coach Roger Kuntz. “He’s a full court player for us. One of our primary passers. He’s one of the best outside hitters in southern california and has a great serve.”

Junior Jack Wilson was named Dos Pueblos Invitational MVP.

Scholar Athlete of the Year

Swimmer Erin Otsuki was named Scholar Athlete of the Year for Caprinteria High at Monday’s press luncheon. Otsuki competes in swimming and water polo and carries a 3.93 GPA. Otsuki was homeschooled until last year, but has made an incredible impact on the Carpinteri High Aquatics programs in a short time.

Otsuki went undefeated in all her individual races last season and competed at the CIF swim finals. She was named the team’s MVP.

In water polo she was the starting goalkeeper on two league championship teams despite being new to the sport. This season she was named Citrus Coast League MVP while playing for her father Jon Otsuki.

“She was the backbone of our defense and as a non-ball oriented person she did really well,” said Carpinteria coach Jon Otsuki. “Her background was fully in dance; she was 100 percent invested in dance.”

Dos Pueblos Softball Heating Up

The Dos Pueblos High girls’ softball team has won eight straight games and now stands 10-3 overall and 5-0 in Channel League play.

Mia Reveles was an honorable mention for female athlete of the week. In three games, she batted 5 for 9, with two homers, a triple and five runs batted in. On defense, she threw out a runner at the plate from center field in a 4-0 over Righetti. Her two homers came in a 6-1 win over San Marcos.