Where’s the Courtesy?

During my ride on Saturday, as often happens, I observed discourteous riding from 40-, 50-, and 60-year-old men. This includes passing too closely without the courtesy of an “on your left,” and running traffic lights and stop signs.

I’m calling out arrogance and entitlement.

To all of us who have the leisure to ride, and the means to have the equipment, be humble. Be grateful. Be courteous. It costs nothing.

Rick Hummel, S.B.

