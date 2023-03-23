Is America still a Republic where everyone has equal rights? Or is it descending into a Banana Republic with a weaponized criminal justice system, a radical educational system and a media that is a mouthpiece for the radical left?

Case in Point: Will there be an unprecedented moment in American history where we see the selective, bias, potential selective persecution of a past president of the United States? (Donald Trump) Why is he being targeted for the same things other Democrats were guilty of but not charged? (Hillary Clinton, fined) Do the Democrats want a civil war, marshal law, another Jan. 6, or just to stop Trump from running for president?

If the Democrat Party is allowed to “crush” the presidential front-runner, the main threat to their power, with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us?” Sadly, it would set a precedent that voters will never again determine the outcome of a presidential election. Is that what you want America? That is what happens in communist and third-world nations. If you disagree with what ishappening to Donald Trump, voice your opinions.

We have freedom of speech in America. It is our God-given right.