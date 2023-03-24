Unity of Santa Barbara to Host Communications Workshop

Frank Leone, Author of '77 Ways to Perfect Your Communication Skills: Enhancing Your Personal and Professional Relationships,' to Present Three Sessions

’77 Ways to Perfect Your Communication Skills: Enhancing Your Personal and Professional Relationships’ | Photo: Courtesy

Unity of Santa Barbara is offering a three-session training program on effective communication on three Saturdays (April 1, 8, and 15), at 2 p.m. at the Unity Campus (227 E. Arrellaga St.).

The course will be taught by Frank Leone, author of 77 Ways to Perfect Your Communication Skills: Enhancing Your Personal and Professional Relationships, and will cover one-on-one communication, written communication, public speaking, meeting management, email management, and negotiation, among other topics. Leone has taught this course to thousands of physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals during his long career.

The cost is $20 per session, or $49 for the series. All proceeds will go directly to Unity of Santa Barbara. Register online or, space permitting, at the door.

The sessions will also be available via livestream concurrent with and after the live presentations.

Visit unitysb.org for additional information and registration.