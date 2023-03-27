Join the Sprinkle Squad of a Sweet Nonprofit, For Goodness Cakes 

A special delivery from For Goodness Cakes nonprofit | Credit: Courtesy For Goodness Cakes

What seems like a small, sweet sign of goodwill can make a big difference in someone else’s life.

With that in mind, For Goodness Cakes is seeking new volunteers to become co-chapter leaders and bakers for the Central Coast chapter. The chapter — consisting of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties — will serve the region by baking and delivering cakes to organizations that support underprivileged children and young adults.

The nonprofit, which has been around for seven years, started when cofounder and executive director Jaime Lehman delivered four birthday cakes to her local foster youth agency. From there, For Goodness Cakes has taken off and opened 18 chapters all across the United States. As they begin to establish this Central Coast chapter, they hope to continue to partner with local nonprofits in the area such as foster agencies, youth homeless shelters, LGBTQIA+ youth agencies, and more.

“We know a cake is a seemingly small gesture, but to those children, teens, and young adults who may have never received a birthday cake in their life or are currently undergoing years of trauma, a celebration in their honor is a huge moment of love to them,” said cofounder Jess Churchill, who also serves as chief marketing officer and creative director for the organization.

The Central Coast chapter is currently looking for volunteers to join their Sprinkle Squad. These volunteers will bake cakes when needed to be delivered to local nonprofits. If you are interested in volunteering with For Goodness Cakes, visit forgoodnesscakes.org to apply — mastery in baking is not required.

For Goodness Cakes is also seeking three Co-Chapter Leads. These volunteers will be responsible for organizing fundraisers and volunteer recognition celebrations, managing volunteers, running a social media account for the chapter if they desire, and doing emergency bakes when needed. Those interested in the position can email info@forgoodnesscakes.org with the subject line: Central Coast Chapter Lead Interview.